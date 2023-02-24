Brazil calls on development banks to boost funding to fight climate change, poverty

SAO PAULO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad on Friday called on the G20 to deepen discussions on reforming multilateral development banks so they can boost funding to projects fighting climate change and poverty.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva last year campaigned on tackling surging deforestation and reducing hunger in Latin America's largest economy, while also calling on developed countries to channel more money to developing nations for them to combat global warming.

Haddad's comments follow the U.S. nomination of former Mastercard Inc MA.N CEO Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank, betting the India-born executive's ties to the private sector and emerging markets will jump-start the institution's overhaul to better address climate change.

"We must deepen discussions on reforms to the multilateral development banks that reinforce their role in forging partnerships and channeling resources to deal with the nexus of climate, food, and poverty," Haddad said in a speech at a G20 meeting in India.

"Those institutions must be well capitalized and flexible to support developing countries with long-term financing and adequate interest rates," he added. "It is also important that we have progress on the proposals to mobilize additional resources that are on the table."

In addition to the World Bank, Brazil is also a key member of institutions such as the Inter-American Development Bank and the BRICS-led New Development Bank, both currently headed by Brazilians.

Haddad also said in his speech the South American country was concerned about global debt levels and that rising interest rates and slowing economic growth were aggravating matters.

He stressed the Group of 20 major economies must continue to work on their Common Framework, set up in late 2020 to offer relief to low-income countries facing pressures resulting from COVID-19 and tightening global financial conditions.

"Having mechanisms in place for orderly and timely restructuring is in the best interest of creditors and debtors," the minister said.

Haddad had meetings scheduled with his Spanish counterpart on the sideline of the summit on Friday, and was also expected to meet with Argentine and South African finance ministers.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Nick Macfie)

