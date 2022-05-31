Brazil buyers turn to cheaper Paraguayan corn even as record crop looms

By Nayara Figueiredo

SAO PAULO, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpackers and livestock producers are boosting purchases of Paraguayan corn this season, industry sources and analysts told Reuters, a move driven by high domestic prices and expectations of large corn exports from Brazil.

Paraguay will harvest a bumper crop in June and is close to Southern states in Brazil that badly need corn used as animal feed.

Brazil will harvest an estimated record 115 million tonnes of corn this season. Most of it will be available in the middle of the year, when the country's second corn is reaped.

Still, Cooperativa Central Aurora Alimentos, Brazil's third-largest poultry and pork processor, confirmed it would buy corn from Paraguay, as its main plants are in the west of Santa Catarina. The amount Aurora will import will hinge on price negotiations, an executive said.

Paraguayan consultancy DasAgro estimates the country's corn exports at between 3.5 million tonnes and 3.8 million tonnes. Of that, up to 2.5 million could come to Brazil this marketing year. If confirmed, the volume would be about double that seen in the past cycle.

S&P Global analyst Gabriel Faleiros said corn is quoted at 1,475 reais ($310.74) per tonne in the Cascavel region, Parana state.

When Brazil's second corn is available around June and July, it is possible that price converges to export parity, which would work as an incentive for farmers and traders to export more, Faleiros said.

A hog producers association in Santa Catarina estimates that state alone would import 4.5 million tonnes from Paraguay and other origins this season.

