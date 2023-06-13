Brazil budget shortfall forces Senate to negotiate fiscal rules

BRASILIA, June 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's government faces a shortfall of up to 40 billion reais ($7.5 billion) to cover discretionary expenses next year, forcing the Senate to negotiate the final format of the new fiscal rules approved by the Lower House, Budget Secretary Paulo Bijos said on Tuesday.

Bijos told journalists that ministers are set to engage with senators this week to resolve the impasse, which is holding back the 2024 budget bill.

The new fiscal rules address concerns that public debt will grow after Congress approved President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's boost in social spending to support low-income communities.

The proposed fiscal framework, already endorsed by the Lower House, establishes a limit on real growth for public spending, based on inflation in the 12 months to June of the previous year plus a percentage of up to 70% of revenue growth.

The legislation, pending Senate approval, leaves two possibilities for additional spending increases in 2024, bridging the previously reported shortfall of 32 billion to 40 billion reais highlighted by Planning Minister Simone Tebet.

However, Bijos added that such a significant gap poses a challenge for drafting the 2024 budget bill, which the government will present in August.

One solution for the shortfall would be to write expenditures into the budget bill conditioned on the revenue growth. Another would be to revise the new fiscal rules bill, which would then return to the Lower House for another vote, he said.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

