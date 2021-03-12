US Markets
Brazil broker XP founder Guilherme Benchimol leaving CEO post to become executive chairman

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazil broker XP Inc's founder Guilherme Benchimol is leaving his current post of chief executive to become executive chairman on May 12, according to a statement on Friday.

In a surprise move, XP appointed Thiago Maffra, former chief technology officer, to replace Benchimol as CEO.

In the statement, Benchimol said he would be responsible for "key growth and strategic initiatives such as innovation and expansion, partnerships and M&A" in his new role.

Benchimol, 44, had been chairman of the board and CEO since 2019.

Maffra, 36, joined XP six years ago and was originally a trader, transitioning later to technology roles. He has been among XP partners with the largest stakes in the company since late last year.

