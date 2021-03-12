Brazil broker XP founder Guilherme Benchimol leaves CEO post to become executive chairman

(In first sentence, corrects date of management changes to May 12, not immediately)

SAO PAULO, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazil broker XP Inc's founder Guilherme Benchimol is leaving his current post of chief executive to become Executive Chairman on May 12, according to a statement on Friday.

In a surprise move, XP appointed Thiago Maffra, former chief technology officer, to replace Benchimol as CEO.

