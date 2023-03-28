Brazil brewery Petropolis files for bankruptcy protection - source

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian brewery Grupo Petropolis on Tuesday filed for bankruptcy protection in a Rio de Janeiro court, said a source with knowledge of the matter, adding that the process is under judicial secrecy.

According to a column on local newspaper O Globo, Petropolis claims to owe about 2.2 billion reais ($425.44 million).

($1 = 5.1711 reais)

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.