Brazil brewer Ambev's Q4 net profit slides 11%, missing forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

February 29, 2024 — 02:42 am EST

Written by Natalia Siniawski for Reuters ->

By Natalia Siniawski

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian brewer Ambev ABEV3.SA reported on Thursday a decline of 10.9% in fourth-quarter net profit, missing market forecasts as total volumes were down slightly by 0.1%, dragged down by South America and Canada.

The subsidiary of Belgium's Anheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR posted a profit of 4.53 billion reais ($911.93 million), versus the 4.64 billion real average estimate of analysts polled by LSEG.

Revenue also decreased by about 12% from the same period a year earlier to 19.99 billion reais ($4.02 billion), missing the consensus view of 22.14 billion real ($4.46 billion).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew slightly by 0.6% to 7.15 billion reais ($1.44 billion).

The company said currency and commodity trends, plus lower interest rates, were reducing cost pressures in Brazil. This year, it expects costs per hectoliter of beer, excluding non-Ambev products, to drop up to 3.0%.

In Brazil, annual sales grew, reaching the mid-twenties, attributed to the popularity of brands like Corona, Spaten, and Original. However, this growth was tempered by a drop of 1.1% in volumes quarter-on-quarter, largely due to a challenging comparison period during the FIFA World Cup.

In South America, volumes also fell by 3.8%, quarter on quarter, driven by Argentina, where highly inflationary pressures affect overall consumer demand. And in Canada, volume shortfall was driven by a challenging industry situation, affecting top and bottom line performances in the quarter.

On the other hand, the Central America and Caribbean (CAC) region showed a promising recovery trend, with double-digit growth in both top and bottom lines, led particularly by the Dominican Republic.

Ambev is Brazil's fourth-largest company by market capitalization, behind oil giant Petrobras PETR4.SA, miner Vale VALE3.SA and lender Itau ITUB4.SA.

($1=4.9675 reais)

(Reporting by Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Kylie Madry and Clarence Fernandez)

((natalia.siniawski@thomsonreuters.com;))

