Brazil brewer Ambev posts Q2 earnings beat on higher volumes

Brazilian brewer Ambev SA on Thursday beat second-quarter earnings expectations with a 4.6% rise in net income boosted by higher volumes and despite high commodity prices raising its costs.

Ambev's net income rose to 3.06 billion reais ($583.56 million), way ahead of the 2.11 billion reais forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

The company is a subsidiary of Belgium's Anheuser-Busch InBev SA ABI.BR.

($1 = 5.2437 reais)

