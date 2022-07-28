Brazil brewer Ambev posts Q2 earnings beat on higher volumes

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian brewer Ambev SA ABEV3.SA on Thursday beat second-quarter earnings expectations with a 4.6% rise in net income boosted by higher volumes and despite high commodity prices raising its costs.

Ambev's net income rose to 3.06 billion reais ($583.56 million), way ahead of the 2.11 billion reais forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

The company is a subsidiary of Belgium's Anheuser-Busch InBev SA ABI.BR.

($1 = 5.2437 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.