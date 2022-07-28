Brazil brewer Ambev posts earnings beat on record Q2 volumes

By Gabriel Araujo

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian brewer Ambev SA ABEV3.SA beat expectations on Thursday with a 4.6% rise in second-quarter net income, boosted by record sale volumes for the periodand despite higher costs.

Net income rose to 3.06 billion reais ($583.56 million), way ahead of a Refinitiv poll forecast of 2.11 billion.

Analysts at XP Investimentos praised the results as strong, highlighting a "healthy" price increase - which they said should be cherished at a moment of high inflation.

"We see Ambev's second quarter as key for a positive change in the short/mid-term perceptions, as commodity prices are trending lower," they said.

Ambev, a subsidiary of Belgium's Anheuser-Busch InBev SA ABI.BR, said total sale volumes grew by 6.1% in the period.

"This quarter marked the first time we sold more than 40 million hectoliters in a second quarter," Chief Executive Jean Jereissati said in a statement.

Cost of goods sold per hectoliter, however, jumped 17.8% as high commodity prices continued to affect the key indicator.

Ambev is Brazil's third-largest company by market capitalisation, with its current valuation of 231.18 billion-reais placing it behind only state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA and mining giant Vale SA VALE3.SA.

The company said the first half performance made it more confident in its ability to deliver organic adjusted EBITDA growth this year over 2021, despite what it called "short-term challenges and volatility".

The brewer's earnings report also showed that Ambev's adjusted EBITDA margin, a closely watched measure of operating profitability, dropped 290 basis points on a yearly basis to 30.8%, but improved from the 30% level of the previous three months.

Net revenue rose 14.5% to 17.99 billion reais, while analysts had expected it to reach 17.39 billion reais.

"For the full year, we continue to expect top line performance ahead of bottom line recovery," Ambev said.

($1=5.2437 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Jason Neely, Clarence Fernandez and Chizu Nomiyama)

