Brazil breaks beef export record as COVID hobbles competitors - trade group

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazil has made good on an industry promise to export more beef this year than in the last, a sign that supplies held up despite the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting production in other countries which compete to supply global markets.

The South American nation's exports hit an unprecedented $8.533 billion this year, with volumes reaching a record 2.020 million tonnes, according to projections shared on Friday by Brazil's beef lobby Abiec.

Antônio Camardelli, Abiec president, told a press conference "almost no" Brazilian beef plants had to completely stop production amid the pandemic.

In late 2019, Abiec had predicted that the value of Brazil's exports in 2020 would be $8.568 billion, with volumes forecast at 2.067 million tonnes.

Last year, Brazilian beef exports were $7.6 billion and volumes 1.866 million tonnes, according to Abiec data.

Much of Brazil's beef exports continued to go to China, which accounted for an estimated 42.2% of the trade between January and November, according to Abiec.

Brazil currently has 35 beef plants permitted to sell products to China, and is looking to get approval for another 26 units in the short term, Camardelli said.

