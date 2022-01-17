Brazil bourse operator B3 to ramp up crypto offerings

US Markets

Brazilian stock exchange operator B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao is aiming to accelerate its offerings for cryptocurrency products and services, looking to expand and diversify revenue in a fast-growing market.

Within the planned offers for the next two years are settlement and custody services, as well as products such as options and future contracts and new exchange-traded funds (ETFs), B3's director for information and technology, Jochen Mielke de Lima, told Reuters.

"But they will all be initiatives adjacent to the core business of providing infrastructure," Lima said. "We are not going to open a cryptocurrency exchange to lure investors."

An average of 80 million reais ($14.5 million) are traded daily through B3 in the five Brazilian crypto ETFs. With price drops in recent months, the value of contracts in custody at B3 fell from 3.5 billion reais in November to 2.9 billion reais in December.

However, the number of investors kept growing, reaching 164,000 by the end of 2021. Lima said B3 expects to launch new ETFs and is considering trading of digital assets such as non-fungible tokens.

