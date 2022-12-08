Brazil bourse operator B3 says will spend up to 2.775 bln reais in 2023

US Markets

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazil financial exchange operator B3 said on Thursday it expects total spending in 2023 of between 2.435 billion and 2.775 billion reais ($531.07 million), according to a financial filing.

The total forecasted spending is split into initiatives and businesses disbursements, seen at between 595 million and 665 million reais, while core business capital expenditure is set at between 180 million and 230 million reais.

That marks an increase from the 2022 guidance for initiatives and business disbursements, which stood at between 585 million and 665 million reais, but a drop in core capital expenditure, which last stood between 200 million and 250 million reais.

Additionally, B3 said it sees its 2023 payout at between 110% and 140%, consistent with its 2022 figures.

B3 also announced its new buyback program of up to 250 million shares late on Thursday. It will run from March 2023 to February 2024.

($1 = 5.2253 reais)

