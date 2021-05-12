US Markets
Brazil biomedical center says shipment of Chinese vaccine ingredients delayed

Eduardo Simoes Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

BRASILIA, May 12 (Reuters) - The head of Brazilian biomedical center Butantan said on Wednesday that China would not clear a cargo of active ingredients to produce Sinovac's SVA.O COVID-19 vaccine for shipment to Brazil by May 13, as previously expected.

Butantan Director Dimas Covas said there was no clear date for when Chinese authorities would approve the shipment. Butantan is producing the Coronavac vaccine domestically in partnership with Sinovac.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes, writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

