US Markets

Brazil beverage giant Ambev meets quarterly profit estimates

Contributors
Gabriela Mello Reuters
Gram Slattery Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazilian beverage maker Ambev SA on Thursday posted a 21.8% rise in fourth-quarter net profit, meeting analysts' estimates, as volumes increased but inflation in Argentina and increased commodity prices kept a lid on margins.

Adds information on costs, revenue and EBITDA

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian beverage maker Ambev SA ABEV3.SA on Thursday posted a 21.8% rise in fourth-quarter net profit, meeting analysts' estimates, as volumes increased but inflation in Argentina and increased commodity prices kept a lid on margins.

The Latin American and Canadian unit of Anheuser Busch InBev ABI.BR said net income reached 4.219 billion reais, in line with a consensus estimate of 4.211 billion reais ($960 million) compiled by Refinitiv.

Quarterly organic revenue increased by 5.7% to 15.86 billion reais, while volumes rose by 3.4% to 47.3 million hectoliters. Revenue per hectoliter increased 2.2% year on year.

Still, total cost of goods sold came to 6.38 billion reais, up 11.9% in organic terms, partially due to inflation in Argentina.

The company's general, sales and administrative costs climbed by 15.2%.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 6.925 billion reais, down 2.7% from the same period a year ago. Analysts on average expected an EBITDA of 7.037 billion reais, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The Brazilian subsidiary AmBevABEV3.SA, of which AB InBev owns 61.9%, has a presence in 16 countries in the Americas, including Argentina and Canada.

($1 = 4.39 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello and Gram Slattery; editing by David Evans)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-21-2223-7117))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Traders See Plenty of Opportunity, but Should Investors Aggressively Buy the Dip?

Shawn Cruz, Manager, Trader Services at TD Ameritrade, joins Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss whether or not investors should aggressively buy the dip.

1 day ago
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular