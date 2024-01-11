Brazil benchmark FX rate release delayed after cenbank employees halt work

Adds the Ptax release in paragraphs 1 and 3 and central bank statement in paragraph 5

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark exchange rate, called the Ptax, was released with a nearly four-hour delay on Thursday thanks to another work stoppage by employees of the country's central bank.

Companies, individuals and foreign firms doing business in Brazil use the Ptax BRLPTAX= as the benchmark exchange rate quote to settle everything from international credit card purchases to imports and bond payments.

On days when trading occurs, the central bank usually releases the Ptax around 1:10 pm local time. On Thursday, however, it did so only after 5 pm.

Fabio Faiad, president of union SINAL, which represents workers from the central bank, told Reuters earlier on Thursday the delay was a consequence of the stoppage.

Replying to a request for comment about the delay, the central bank said that the Ptax "was being determined," without giving further details. It declined to comment on the workers' actions.

Employees from the central bank have been carrying out work stoppages since last year in a bid to force the government to address demands related to career improvement.

The Ptax is calculated by the central bank as the weighted average rate for all spot currency transactions during a daily trading session.

