Brazil beermaker Ambev to add 1,000 electric vehicles, including trucks, to fleet

By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian beermaker Ambev ABEV3.SA will receive 1,000 electric vehicles, including vans and trucks, from startup FNM and truckmaker Agrale, the company told Reuters on Thursday, as part of its plan to convert its fleet to clean energy.

Ambev has some 5,300 trucks in its fleet, one of Brazil's largest, used to distribute beer and other beverages across South America's largest economy, where it dominates the market.

Ambev has said it wants at least half of its truck fleet to operate on clean energy by 2023.

The company did not disclose the value of the agreement with FNM and Agrale.

A pilot vehicle will distribute products around the city of Rio de Janeiro, with a range of 100 km per day.

FNM, otherwise known as the National Mobility Factory is a startup that was accelerated by Ambev in 2019 and which will provide software for the trucks. Agrale produces several types of industrial vehicles, including trucks, tractors and bus chassis.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves)

