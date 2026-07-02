Is Brazil Becoming MercadoLibre's Biggest Growth Catalyst?

MercadoLibre, Inc.’s MELI first-quarter 2026 performance suggests Brazil is becoming one of the important growth engines. While the company continued to deliver healthy momentum across Latin America, Brazil stood out for accelerating growth in both commerce and customer engagement, supported by sustained investments in logistics, pricing and the user experience. The market has evolved beyond being MercadoLibre’s largest contributor by scale and is now driving some of its strongest operating trends.



The clearest evidence came from the marketplace business. Brazil’s FX-neutral gross merchandise volume (GMV) growth accelerated to 38% in the first quarter from 35% in the preceding quarter, while items sold surged 56%, up from 45% in the fourth quarter and 42% in the third quarter of 2025. The company attributed the improvement largely to its lower free-shipping threshold, which continued to attract new customers and encourage higher purchase frequency. Brazil also fueled a record year-over-year increase of 17 million unique active buyers, helping MercadoLibre’s total unique active buyers grow 26%.



The stronger demand is also improving operating efficiency. Same and next-day shipments increased 39% year over year, driven particularly by accelerating volumes in Brazil. At the same time, unit shipping costs in Brazil declined 17% in local currency from the prior year, improving from an 11% reduction in the preceding quarter despite significantly higher shipment volumes. This demonstrates that rising scale is helping offset the costs of MercadoLibre’s free-shipping initiatives.



Brazil is also reinforcing MercadoLibre’s broader ecosystem strategy. The company highlighted continued strength in Mercado Pago, while its credit card business in Brazil has reached a stage where older customer cohorts are maturing as expected, supporting further expansion. Together, these trends suggest Brazil is no longer just MercadoLibre’s biggest market by scale, but one of the clearest drivers behind its accelerating marketplace growth.

What the Latest Metrics Say About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, which competes with Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Sea Limited SE, has seen its shares jump 1.6% over the past three months compared with the industry’s 7.3% rise. While shares of Amazon have rallied 15.3%, those of Sea Limited have advanced 24.4% in the aforementioned period.





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From a valuation standpoint, MercadoLibre's forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 34.42, higher than the industry’s ratio of 21.07. The stock is trading marginally below its 12-month median level of 34.44.



MercadoLibre is trading at a premium to Amazon (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 25.61) and Sea Limited (20.54).





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MercadoLibre’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 39.7% and 4%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 26.6% rise in sales and 47% growth in earnings.



The consensus estimate for earnings per share for the current and next fiscal year has fallen by $6.87 and $6.95 to $40.97 and $60.22, respectively, over the past 30 days.





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MELI currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). The rank reflects near-term earnings pressure despite the company’s strong top-line momentum. Although revenues increased 49% year over year in the first quarter, operating margin fell to 6.9% from 12.9% a year ago, and Net Interest Margin After Losses declined to 17.8% from 22.7% as the credit portfolio expanded. With accelerated investments continuing to weigh on profitability, earnings leverage may remain limited in the near term. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings calls for a 15.7% year-over-year decline.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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