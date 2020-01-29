Brazil bank lending up 6.5% in 2019, default ratio falls to historical low

Bank lending and the financial health of borrowers in Brazil ended 2019 on a positive note, central bank figures on Wednesday showed, as default ratios and lending spreads fell against a backdrop of strong credit growth.
