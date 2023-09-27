Brazil bank lending up 1.1% in August, but annual growth slows

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Outstanding loans in Brazil increased by 1.1% in August compared to the previous month, but continued to lose momentum on an annual basis, according to central bank data on Wednesday.

Bank credit stock in the country reached 5.524 trillion reais in the month, marking an 8.9% expansion over the 12 month-period, lower than the 9.3% recorded in July, "keeping the continued trend of deceleration compared to previous months", the central bank said.

A broad default ratio for Brazilian consumers and businesses in non-earmarked credit remained steady at 4.9% for the month. Additionally, lending spreads saw a slight decrease, moving from 32.5 percentage points in July to 32.3 percentage points in August.

Average interest rates for non-earmarked credit dropped by 0.3 percentage points, reaching 43.5% per year in the same month when the central bank initiated its monetary easing cycle by reducing its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points.

Last week, policymakers repeated the size of the cut, with interest rates now standing at 12.75%.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

