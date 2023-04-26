Brazil bank lending up 0.7% in March

BRASILIA, April 26 (Reuters) - Outstanding loans in Brazil grew 0.7% in March from the month before to 5.361 trillion reais ($1.06 trillion), according to central bank data on Wednesday.
A broad measure of Brazilian consumer and business default ratios increased to 4.6% from 4.5% in February.
($1 = 5.0527 reais)
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
