Brazil bank lending up 0.7% in March

Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

April 26, 2023 — 07:31 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, April 26 (Reuters) - Outstanding loans in Brazil grew 0.7% in March from the month before to 5.361 trillion reais ($1.06 trillion), according to central bank data on Wednesday.

A broad measure of Brazilian consumer and business default ratios increased to 4.6% from 4.5% in February.

($1 = 5.0527 reais)

