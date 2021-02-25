Brazil bank lending spreads widen to 23.4 percentage points in January - central bank

BRASILIA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Bank lending spreads in Brazil widened in January to 23.4 percentage points from 20.9 percentage points in December, while the 90-day default ratio inched up to 3.0% from a series low 2.9%, the central bank said on Thursday.

The amount of outstanding loans in Brazil remained steady in the month at 4 trillion reais ($736 billion) and over the last 12 months loan growth accelerated 16%, the central bank said.

($1 = 5.4350 reais)

(Reporting by Camila Moreira and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Alex Richardson)

