Brazil bank lending spreads narrow, loan defaults fall in July - central bank

BRASILIA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bank lending spreads in Brazil fell in July to 23.0 percentage points from 23.4 percentage points in June, while the 90-day default ratio fell to 3.5% from 3.7%, the central bank said on Friday.

The amount of outstanding loans in Brazil rose 1% in the month to 3.7 trillion reais, and over the last 12 months loan growth accelerated to 11.3%, the central bank said.

($1 = 5.50 reais)

(Reporting by Camila Moreira Writing by Jamie McGeever; editing by David Evans)

