Brazil bank lending spreads narrow, loan defaults fall in July - central bank
BRASILIA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bank lending spreads in Brazil fell in July to 23.0 percentage points from 23.4 percentage points in June, while the 90-day default ratio fell to 3.5% from 3.7%, the central bank said on Friday.
The amount of outstanding loans in Brazil rose 1% in the month to 3.7 trillion reais, and over the last 12 months loan growth accelerated to 11.3%, the central bank said.
($1 = 5.50 reais)
(Reporting by Camila Moreira Writing by Jamie McGeever; editing by David Evans)
((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
