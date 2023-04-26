Brazil bank lending rises in March after two straight declines

Adds details

BRASILIA, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian outstanding loans increased in March following two months of declines amid the continued high interest rate environment, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Bank loans grew by 0.7% in March, reaching 5.361 trillion reais ($1.06 trillion).

The central bank said the first quarter saw an increase of 0.5%, and over 12 months the uplift was 12%.

Policymakers have refuted claims of a credit crunch in Brazil and forecast a 7.6% rise in the market this year, which is lower than last year's 14% expansion due to higher borrowing costs.

Leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized the central bank's benchmark interest rate, which has been held at a six-year high of 13.75% since September, saying it contributed to putting the country on the brink of a credit crisis.

In March, bank lending spreads in non-earmarked credit declined slightly to 31.5 percentage points, and a broad measure of Brazilian consumer and business default ratios increased from 4.5% in February to 4.6%.

($1 = 5.0527 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Elaine Hardcastle)

