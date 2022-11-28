US Markets

Brazil bank lending grows 1% in October

November 28, 2022 — 07:01 am EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Outstanding loans in Brazil were up 1.0% in October from the month before to 5.215 trillion reais ($964.1 billion), according to central bank data on Monday.

A broad measure of Brazilian consumer and business default ratios increased to 4.2% from 4.1% in September.

($1 = 5.4092 reais)

