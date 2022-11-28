Brazil bank lending grows 1% in October

BRASILIA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Outstanding loans in Brazil were up 1.0% in October from the month before to 5.215 trillion reais ($964.1 billion), according to central bank data on Monday.

A broad measure of Brazilian consumer and business default ratios increased to 4.2% from 4.1% in September.

($1 = 5.4092 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.