Brazil bank lending grows 0.8% in April

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, July 27 (Reuters) - Outstanding loans in Brazil rose for the third straight month in April, contributing to a robust 12-month growth despite worsening financial conditions as the central bank raises interest rates to battle inflation.

Outstanding loans were up 0.8% in April from the month before to 4.816 trillion reais ($903.14 billion), according to central bank data on Wednesday.

In 12 months, outstanding loan growth accelerated to 16.8% from 16.5% in March, the central bank added.

The data was released late, having been resumed after the end in July of a strike by central bank employees.

March outstanding loans, which also had not been disclosed before, rose 1.3% from February, the central bank said.

Credit conditions are getting more expensive in Brazil as the central bank keeps raising interest rates to curb double-digit inflation.

The Selic benchmark interest rate is at 13.25%, up from a record-low 2% seen in March 2021, and policymakers have already penciled in another hike for next week.

In this scenario, lending spreads rose to 26.4 percentage points in April from 25.8 points in March, the highest level since March 2020 (27.6%).

A broad measure of Brazilian consumer and business default ratios rose to 3.5% in April from 3.4% the month before.

($1 = 5.3325 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.