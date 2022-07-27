US Markets

Brazil bank lending grows 0.8% in April

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published

Outstanding loans in Brazil grew 0.8% in April from the month before to 4.816 trillion reais ($903.14 billion), according to central bank data on Wednesday.

BRASILIA, July 27 (Reuters) - Outstanding loans in Brazil grew 0.8% in April from the month before to 4.816 trillion reais ($903.14 billion), according to central bank data on Wednesday.

A broad measure of Brazilian consumer and business default ratios rose to 3.5% from 3.4% in March.

($1 = 5.3325 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular