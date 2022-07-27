Brazil bank lending grows 0.8% in April

BRASILIA, July 27 (Reuters) - Outstanding loans in Brazil grew 0.8% in April from the month before to 4.816 trillion reais ($903.14 billion), according to central bank data on Wednesday.

A broad measure of Brazilian consumer and business default ratios rose to 3.5% from 3.4% in March.

($1 = 5.3325 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.