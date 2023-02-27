Brazil bank lending down 0.3% in January

BRASILIA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Outstanding loans in Brazil dropped 0.3% in January from the month before to 5.3 trillion reais ($1.02 trillion), central bank data showed on Monday.

A broad measure of Brazilian consumer and business default rates increased to 4.5% from 4.2% in December.

($1 = 5.1946 reais)

(Reporting by Bernardo Caram; editing by John Stonestreet)

