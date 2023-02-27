US Markets

Brazil bank lending down 0.3% in January

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

February 27, 2023 — 07:31 am EST

Written by Bernardo Caram for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Outstanding loans in Brazil dropped 0.3% in January from the month before to 5.3 trillion reais ($1.02 trillion), central bank data showed on Monday.

A broad measure of Brazilian consumer and business default rates increased to 4.5% from 4.2% in December.

($1 = 5.1946 reais)

(Reporting by Bernardo Caram; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.