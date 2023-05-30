News & Insights

Brazil bank lending down 0.1% in April, default rates up

May 30, 2023 — 08:11 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, May 30 (Reuters) - Outstanding loans in Brazil contracted by 0.1% in April compared to the previous month due to a decrease in corporate credit, while delinquency worsened, according to central bank data released on Tuesday.

The total credit stock in the country reached 5.363 trillion reais ($1.07 trillion), with the 12-month growth rate decelerating to 11.1% in April from 12.1% in March.

According to the central bank, bank lending for businesses fell by 0.6% in April, while credit to individuals saw a slight increase of 0.2%.

Furthermore, a broad measure of default rates for non-earmarked credit in Brazil, encompassing both individuals and businesses, rose to 4.7% in April from 4.5% in March, marking the highest level since March 2018.

Meanwhile, bank lending spreads expanded to 32.7 percentage points, growing by 1 point compared to the previous month.

The central bank recently warned that bank profitability in the country would continue to face challenges in the medium term as credit risk remains high, mentioning the prospects of weaker economic activity, slower credit growth, increased defaults, and elevated inflation.

