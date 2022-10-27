Brazil bank lending accelerates in September

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Outstanding loans in Brazil picked up in September despite high borrowing costs in Latin America's largest economy, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Outstanding loans were up 2.2% in September from the month before to 5.177 trillion reais ($968.77 billion). In 12 months, the growth increased to 16.8%, from 16.7% in August.

The central bank improved its forecast for credit growth this year to 14.2% from 11.9% in its latest inflation report, mentioning higher-than-expected lending to individuals on the back of a more robust economy and falling unemployment.

Brazil's jobless rate dropped to 8.7% in the three months through September, the lowest level since the quarter ended in July 2015.

In the 12 months through September, credit to individuals rose 20.3%, while credit to companies was up 12.0%, the central bank said.

Household appetite for loans has increased despite higher borrowing costs after the central bank aggressively raised interest rates to 13.75% from a 2% record low in March 2021 to battle inflation in the country.

On Wednesday, policymakers held rates for the second policy meeting in a row, noting economic growth seemed to be slowing.

According to central bank data, a broad measure of Brazilian consumer and business default ratios increased to 4.0% in September from 3.9% in August, while bank lending spreads remained unchanged at 28.3 percentage points.

($1 = 5.3439 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan and Bernadette Baum)

