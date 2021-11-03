Brazil bank Itau's Q3 profit jumps 35% on lower provisions, more lending

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's biggest lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA posted a 34.8% jump in its third quarter profit from a year earlier, driven by loans for individuals and lower provisions.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in at 6.779 billion reais ($1.22 billion), in line with an estimate compiled by Refinitiv of 6.735 billion reais. Its return on equity, a gauge of profitability, was at 19.7% in the third quarter.

($1 = 5.5525 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb)

