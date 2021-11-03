US Markets

Brazil bank Itau's Q3 profit jumps 35% on lower provisions, more lending

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Brazil's biggest lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA posted a 34.8% jump in its third quarter profit from a year earlier, driven by loans for individuals and lower provisions.

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's biggest lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA posted a 34.8% jump in its third quarter profit from a year earlier, driven by loans for individuals and lower provisions.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in at 6.779 billion reais ($1.22 billion), in line with an estimate compiled by Refinitiv of 6.735 billion reais. Its return on equity, a gauge of profitability, was at 19.7% in the third quarter.

($1 = 5.5525 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular