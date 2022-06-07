US Markets
Brazil bank Itau sells stake in broker XP for $154 mln -report

Carolina Pulice Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA on Tuesday sold some of its roughly 11% stake in New York-listed broker XP Inc for about $154 million, Brazil Journal reported without stating where it obtained the information.

Itau sold 6.78 million shares at $22.65 each, a 4.4% discount to the day's closing price, the business news website said without identifying the buyer or detailing the size of the bank's remaining stake.

The report comes almost a month after Itau denied it was in talks to sell a stake in XP to U.S. brokerage Charles Schwab Corp SCHW.N.

Neither Itau nor XP responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

