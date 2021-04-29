Brazil bank credit rises in March, lending spreads narrow

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, April 29 (Reuters) - Credit conditions in Brazil improved in March, central bank figures showed on Thursday, as a broad measure of consumer and business default ratios held steady at a decade-low, lending spreads narrowed and credit growth rose.

The figures suggest that businesses and households initially held up relatively well against the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic battering the country, at least in terms of their finances.

A broad 90-day default ratio covering households and businesses was 2.9% in March for a fourth straight month, central bank figures showed. That is the lowest since the data series began in March 2011.

The default ratio for households, including borrowing such as auto loans and overdrafts, inched up to 4.2% from a series low of 4.1%, while the default ratio for non-financial companies held broadly steady at 1.65%.

Over the first quarter, business defaults rose from a historic low of 1.45% in December, and household defaults were steady.

Lending spreads narrowed to 22.5 percentage points in March from 22.9 points in February, the central bank said. But over the quarter, they widened by 1.6 points from December's 21 points, the narrowest spread since 2013.

The stock of outstanding loans in Brazil rose 1.5% in March to 4.1 trillion reais ($767 billion), the central bank said. Personal loans rose 1% to 2.3 trillion reais, and business loans rose 2% to 1.8 trillion reais.

Lending growth slowed to 14.5% in the year through March from 16.1% in the 12 months through February, the central bank said.

($1 = 5.35 reais)

