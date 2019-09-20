US Markets

Brazil Banco Pan raises $249.5 mln in share offering -filing

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published

Brazilian mid-sized lender Banco Pan confirmed on Friday it raised 1.04 billion reais ($249.5 million) in a share offered, a securities filing showed.

SAO PAULO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian mid-sized lender Banco Pan BPAN4.SA confirmed on Friday it raised 1.04 billion reais ($249.5 million) in a share offered, a securities filing showed.

Banco Pan priced its preferred shares at 8.25 reais. The bank raised money to boost its business, while shareholder Caixa Economica Federal partially sold its stake.

($1 = 4.1677 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular