Brazil Banco Pan raises $249.5 mln in share offering -filing

SAO PAULO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian mid-sized lender Banco Pan BPAN4.SA confirmed on Friday it raised 1.04 billion reais ($249.5 million) in a share offered, a securities filing showed.

Banco Pan priced its preferred shares at 8.25 reais. The bank raised money to boost its business, while shareholder Caixa Economica Federal partially sold its stake.

($1 = 4.1677 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)

