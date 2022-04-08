Brazil backs off additional cut to industrial goods tax, says source

By Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA, April 8 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government has given up plans to increase a cut in the IPI industrial products tax to 33% from 25% after it was opposed by President Jair Bolsonaro, a top official said on Friday.

Bolsonaro decided not to back a smaller IPI tax rate than originally planned because state governors did not fulfill their part of an agreement to reduce fuel prices under the ICMS state tax, the source, who requested anonymity, said.

That agreement opened the way to the additional tax cut by linking it to a lowering of the state ICMS tax on fuels, but states ended up adopting a formula that avoided a drop in their revenues and did not lower fuel prices for consumers as the president had sought in an election year.

In recent days, the Economy Ministry had been promising to further reduce tax on industrial goods as part of an effort to lower the country's tax burden given strong government revenues.

The tax reduction also ran into opposition from politicians from Amazonas state and companies operating in the Manaus Free Trade Zone there because they would lose their competitive edge.

Such companies are exempt from paying IPI, but can generate credits equivalent to the industrial tax and make deductions from other tax payments. The lower the IPI rate, the smaller their potential credits, reducing their fiscal advantage.

(Reporting by Bernardo Caram; Writing by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.