Brazil aviation regulator sees end to Boeing 737 MAX ban

Adds background

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian aviation regulator ANAC on Wednesday lifted the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX, following U.S. clearance of the plane for flight, after a redesign prompted by two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.

Earlier this week the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) set out conditions for putting the grounded jets back into service, including new training and updating MCAS software implicated in the crashes.

Brazil's top regulator said Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA, the only airline to operate the model in Brazil, is implementing the required measures to resume flights.

Canada is expected to lift the ban as well, but uncertainty remains about China, the largest market for the jet and the first to ban it in March 2019.

U.S. flights are due to resume on Dec. 29, while in Europe the formal ungrounding will take place from mid-January.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery in Rio De Janerio, Marcelo Rochabrun in Sao Paulo, Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Richard Chang)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.