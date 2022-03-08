Brazil auto production up 14.1% in February, automakers association says

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian auto industry production rose 14.1% in February from the previous month, totaling 165,935 units, automakers association Anfavea said on Tuesday.

Production was down 15.8% from the same month a year earlier, Anfavea added. Sales of autos were up 2.2% in February from January at 129,275 units, but fell 22.8% year on year.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.