Brazil auto production up 14.1% in February, automakers association says

Alberto Alerigi Jr. Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian auto industry production rose 14.1% in February from the previous month, totaling 165,935 units, automakers association Anfavea said on Tuesday.

Production was down 15.8% from the same month a year earlier, Anfavea added. Sales of autos were up 2.2% in February from January at 129,275 units, but fell 22.8% year on year.

