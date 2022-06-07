Brazil auto production up 10.7% in May, sales jump 27%

SAO PAULO, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian auto industry production rose 10.7% in May from the previous month, totaling 205,916 units, automakers association Anfavea said on Tuesday.

Production was also up 6.8% from the same month a year earlier, the association added.

Sales of autos surged 27% in May from April to 187,064 units, but fell 0.9% from the same period of 2021, Anfavea said.

