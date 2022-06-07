US Markets
GM

Brazil auto production up 10.7% in May, sales jump 27%

Contributor
Alberto Alerigi Junior Reuters
Published

Brazilian auto industry production rose 10.7% in May from the previous month, totaling 205,916 units, automakers association Anfavea said on Tuesday.

SAO PAULO, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian auto industry production rose 10.7% in May from the previous month, totaling 205,916 units, automakers association Anfavea said on Tuesday.

Production was also up 6.8% from the same month a year earlier, the association added.

Sales of autos surged 27% in May from April to 187,064 units, but fell 0.9% from the same period of 2021, Anfavea said.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Junior; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM STLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular