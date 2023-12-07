News & Insights

US Markets
GM

Brazil auto production to grow 4.7% in 2024, association says

Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

December 07, 2023 — 09:23 am EST

Written by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

Recasts to add 2024 projections

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's auto industry production is expected to rise 4.7% in 2024 from this year, automaker association Anfavea said on Thursday, estimating that 2.47 million vehicles will be manufactured in the country next year.

Anfavea also said local auto sales are slated to grow 7% next year to 2.45 million units, while exports were estimated to rise 2% to 407,000 vehicles.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM
STLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.