Brazil auto production to grow 4.7% in 2024, association says

Recasts to add 2024 projections

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's auto industry production is expected to rise 4.7% in 2024 from this year, automaker association Anfavea said on Thursday, estimating that 2.47 million vehicles will be manufactured in the country next year.

Anfavea also said local auto sales are slated to grow 7% next year to 2.45 million units, while exports were estimated to rise 2% to 407,000 vehicles.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

