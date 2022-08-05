US Markets

Brazil auto production, sales up in July

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

SAO PAULO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's auto industry production grew 7.5% in July from the previous month, totaling 218,950 units, automakers association Anfavea said on Friday.

Auto sales in the South American country were up 2.2% in June to 181,994 vehicles, it added.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

