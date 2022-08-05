Brazil auto production, sales up in July

SAO PAULO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's auto industry production grew 7.5% in July from the previous month, totaling 218,950 units, automakers association Anfavea said on Friday.

Auto sales in the South American country were up 2.2% in June to 181,994 vehicles, it added.

