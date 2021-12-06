US Markets
Brazil auto production rises 15.1% in November from October - Anfavea

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian auto industry production rose in November from the previous month, according to data released on Monday by Anfavea automakers association.

Production went up 15.1% from October, to 206.042 units, but was down 13.5% from the same month a year earlier. Sales of autos rose 6.5% in November from October to 172.964 units, according to Anfavea.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

