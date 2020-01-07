US Markets

Brazil auto production falls 25% in December, sales rise 8.4% - Anfavea

SAO PAULO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's December automobile production fell 25% from November, with sales rising 8.4%, the national automakers' association Anfavea said on Tuesday.

Automakers in Brazil produced 170,500 new cars and trucks last month, while sales totaled 262,600 vehicles, Anfavea said. Last year in total, auto output rose 2.3% to 2.94 million units and sales rose 8.6% to 2.79 million units.

