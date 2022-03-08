Brazil auto prices could fall up to 4.1% after tax cut -Anfavea

Recasts with Anfavea's estimate on price drop, context

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Auto prices in Brazil could fall by 1.4% to 4.1% after the government announced it would cut an industrial tax, a measure designed to help the industry recover from a pandemic-related downturn, local automakers association Anfavea said on Tuesday.

The tax cut announced late February took effect immediately. While most industrialized products got a 25% reduction, the automotive industry was granted an 18.5% cut.

The measure affected all industrialized products with the exception of tobacco items.

"The spirit is to pass on the tax cut to consumers, but each automaker will make its own decision. We are going through an absurd spike in costs, but we have seen several automakers signaling they will reduce prices," said Anfavea's president, Luiz Carlos Moraes.

Anfavea's forecast came as the association reported that sales of autos in Brazil were up 2.2% in February from January at 129,275 units, but fell 22.8% year on year.

It also said auto production in the country rose 14.1% in February from the previous month, totaling 165,935 units, but dropped 15.8% from the same month a year earlier.

Brazil's auto exports totaled 41,449 units last month, up 49.6% from January and up 25.4% year on year, Anfavea added.

Moraes said it is still to soon for Anfavea to review its "conservative" estimates for 2022, despite potential supply chain disruptions due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Anfavea expects Brazil's auto production to grow 9.4% in 2022 from 2021 to 2.46 million vehicles. Sales are seen up 8.5% at 2.3 million units.

