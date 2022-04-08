Brazil auto parts manufacturer Fras Le raises $132 mln in share offering

US Markets

SAO PAULO, April 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian auto parts manufacturer Fras Le SA FRAS3.SA said late on Thursday it had raised 629.4 million reais ($132.54 million) in a follow-on share offering.

It was priced at 12 reais per share, which represents a 6.3% discount from the Wednesday closing price of 12.81 reais.

The company, which is controlled by Randon SA Implementos e Participacoes RAPT4.SA, said the offering was only primary, with no shareholders selling their stake.

($1 = 4.7489 reais)

