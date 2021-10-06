US Markets
Brazil auto industry trims outlook, citing shortages

Automakers in Brazil lowered projections for sales, output and exports this year on Wednesday, blaming a shortage of parts and a slow economic recovery for the more sluggish outlook.

SAO PAULO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Automakers in Brazil lowered projections for sales, output and exports this year on Wednesday, blaming a shortage of parts and a slow economic recovery for the more sluggish outlook.

Industry group Anfavea, which represents global carmakers such as General Motors GM.N, Volkswagen VOWG.DE and Fiat STLA.MI in Brazil, now expects sales of new automobiles in Brazil to either fall by 1% or rise by no more than 3% this year. In July, the association had forecast 13% sales growth from 2020.

Anfavea also cut projected growth for auto production in Brazil to a range of 6-10%, from a prior 22% forecast. The group lowered projected export growth to between 10% and 16% this year from 20% previously.

Brazil's auto production rose in September from the previous month but a shortage of components, including microchips that have been scarce in global supply chains, still weigh on the industry.

Vehicle output grew 5.6% to 173,287 units last month, but was down 21.3% from the same month a year earlier, when the industry was scrambling to resume production halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vehicle sales fell 10.2% in September from August to 155,075 units, according to Anfavea.

