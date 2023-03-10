Brazil, Australia open talks for agricultural trade agreements

SAO PAULO, March 10 (Reuters) - The Brazilian and Australian governments have opened talks aimed at forging new agricultural trade agreements, according to a statement from the Brazilian agriculture ministry on Friday.

The statement said Brazil aims to export pork to Australia. Brazil could also start importing Australian wheat and barley, the statement added, referring to the terms of a potential pact.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Ana Mano)

