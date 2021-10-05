Brazil August industrial output falls more than expected

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's industrial production fell more than expected in August, government data showed on Tuesday, hurt especially by weak manufacturing of durable consumer goods as Latin America's largest economy struggles to overcome the pandemic's effects.

Output fell 0.7% in August from July, according to official statistics agency IBGE, worse than the median estimate in a Reuters poll forecasting a decline of 0.4%. It was the third straight monthly drop for industrial production in Brazil.

Weaker production of cars, appliances and furniture weighed heavily on output in the month. IBGE analysts flagged the lingering effects of the pandemic on global markets.

"For months, industry has confronted disorder in supply chains, a lack of raw materials, rising production costs and ... there are still many problems with the labor market," said André Macedo, head of the industrial production survey at IBGE.

Production retreated 0.7% from August 2020, breaking an 11-month run of gains from a year earlier. The median forecast in the Reuters poll was for output in line with a year ago.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Additional reporting by Ana Mano and Camila Moreira in Sao Paulo Editing by Brad Haynes and Steve Orlofsky)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.