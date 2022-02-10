US Markets

Brazil audit court to resume analysis of Eletrobras privatization next week

Brazil's federal audit court TCU will resume its analysis of the potential privatization of state-run power company Eletrobras on Feb. 15, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The court postponed its ruling on the privatization in December, as Judge Vital do Rego asked for more time to review the process, saying the court needed to be "extraordinarily careful" as the move could impact local electricity prices.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, is expected to be privatized this year through a follow-on share offering, but the move still requires a green light from TCU.

