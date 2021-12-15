US Markets

Brazil audit court postpones decision on Eletrobras privatization

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal audit court TCU delayed on Wednesday its decision on the potential privatization of state-run power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA after judge Vital do Rego requested more time to review the process.

Preferred shares in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, plunged 8.6% in morning trading in Sao Paulo, while ordinary shares were down 9.2%, making it the top loser in the broader Bovespa index .BVSP.

