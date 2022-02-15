Brazil audit court backs Eletrobras post-privatization concession payments

By Gabriel Araujo and Marta Nogueira

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's TCU audit court on Tuesday approved concession fees state-run power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA will have to pay the federal government to continue operating some hydroelectric dams after its privatization.

The decision removes a barrier to the market capitalization that is a key part of handing control of the utility to private investors.

The court decision set a so-called concession bonus that Eletrobras must pay the government at 25.3 billion reais ($4.9 billion), while the total amount of the privatization was pegged at 67 billion reais.

A 6-1 majority favored Judge-Rapporteur Aroldo Cedraz's opinion.

The concession bonus must be paid by Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, once it is privatized, renewing its current license to operate the hydroelectric power plants for another 30 years.

The approval of the concession fees was the first phase of TCU's analysis regarding the privatization process. Now, the audit court is required to approve the model for the privatization to be conducted.

Brazil's government expects it to happen through a share offering by mid-2022. The shares would be sold on Brazil's Bovespa stock market and in the United States as American Depositary Receipts.

Preferred shares in Eletrobras closed up 6.5% at 35.00 reais on Tuesday, while the Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 0.8%. U.S.-traded ADRs added as much as 1.1% in additional gains after the decision.

($1 = 5.1590 reais)

