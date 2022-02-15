US Markets

Brazil audit court backs Eletrobras post-privatization concession payments

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Marta Nogueira Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's TCU audit court on Tuesday approved concession fees state-run power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA will have to pay the federal government to continue operating some hydroelectric dams after its privatization, removing a key barrier to the market capitalization that is a key part of handing control of the utility to private investors.

The fees were previously pegged by the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) at about 67 billion reais ($12.92 billion). A 6-1 majority favored Judge-Rapporteur Aroldo Cedraz's opinion.

The figure must be paid by Eletrobras once it is privatized, renewing its current license to operate the hydroelectric power plants for another 30 years. The total amount includes a so-called concession bonus seen at 25.3 billion reais.

